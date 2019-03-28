The 2019 Volkswagen Arteon will finally reach the United States in April as the brand's halo sedan/hatchback after a lengthy delay. Buyers will find a $36,840 price tag, including destination, attached to a base model, Volkswagen announced Thursday.

The base model will arrive as the SE trim with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive adds $1,800 to the price of the SE. Opting for more luxury features in SEL and SEL Premium models will cost $40,990 and $45,940, respectively. Like the base SE, AWD remains a $1,800 option.

2019 Volkswagen Arteon R-Line package

Every trim can also be equipped with the R-Line Package, which adds sporty accents and 19-inch wheels for $1,265. Want 20s? A $1,765 charge for the R-Line Package with big 20-inch wheels is available.

No matter which Arteon trim, a 2.0-liter turbo-4 provides power. Specifically, it makes 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Power flows through an 8-speed automatic transmission either to the front or all four wheels, depending on the buyer's preference. VW's DCC adaptive dampers are standard to help keep the sedan, which looks like a coupe and boasts a hatchback, composed on the road.

Entry-level models are hardly poorly equipped. Inside, synthetic leather upholstery is standard with heated front seats, three-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen that's compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Outside, the Arteon sits on 18-inch wheels as standard, gets LED daytime running lights, and dual trapezoidal exhaust exits.

SEL and SEL Premium models add leather seating, a 12.3-inch digital cockpit display, and wood or aluminum decor. The Premium trim adds cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a massaging driver's seat, a full suite of active safety features, and kick-to-open rear hatch.

The Arteon's most direct rival of sorts appears to be the Kia Stinger, which is a rear-wheel-drive sport sedan with optional all-wheel drive. The Stinger starts a few thousand dollars less than the Arteon and also offers a more powerful 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine.