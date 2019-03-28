BMW's 8-Series is about to spawn a 4-door option dubbed the 8-Series Gran Coupe and our latest spy shots show its high-performance M8 variant. The car is due out this year and should come with a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 making over 600 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque.

Kia has unveiled a pair of SUV concepts at the 2019 Seoul Motor Show, one of which previews a redesigned Mohave. The current Mohave was briefly sold here late last decade as the Borrego, and with any luck we'll see the new one too.

Many F-150 Raptor fans were likely saddened to hear that Ford was skipping a V-8 engine in favor of a V-6 for the current generation. It seems one of them was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as he got Hennessey Performance Engineering to add back the V-8 to his own truck.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe spy shots

Kia teases a modern Borrego with Mohave Masterpiece concept

Hennessey Performance cooks up VelociRaptor V-8 for The Rock

New Domino's in-car app lets drivers order pizza on the go

Future Smarts to be built in China in joint venture with Geely

10 lessons from the short life of the Chevy Volt, 2011-2019

2020 Chevrolet Equinox spy shots

2019 Mazda 6 sedan starting price rises with new standard active safety features

2020 Ford Escape to be revealed April 2

$35,000 Tesla Model 3 deliveries still delayed