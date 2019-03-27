Hennessey Performance Engineering will gladly replace the Ford F-150 Raptor's twin-turbo V-6 with a V-8, and that appealed to professional wrestler and action star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

HPE posted photos to its official Facebook page on Tuesday showing The Rock's latest ride. It's a baby blue VelociRaptor with the V-8 engine swap. Johnson hasn't weighed in on his new ride, but HPE told the "Fast & Furious" actor to "enjoy your new baller wagon."

Hennessey Performance VelociRaptor V-8 for The Rock

The swap ditches the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 in favor of a supercharged version of Ford's 5.0-liter Coyote V-8. Dyno tuning by HPE showed that the V-8 makes 557 horsepower and 449 pound-feet of torque at the wheels, which handily outdoes the standard 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque (both measured at the crank) of the twin-turbo V-6. The V-6 simply can't hold a candle to the way the V-8 sounds, either.

The Texas tuning company also performs all the necessary work to marry the V-8 to Ford's 10-speed automatic transmission and dials in the supercharger to run 7.0 psi of boost. Hennessey claims the truck will scoot from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds, or about one second quicker than a stock Raptor.

Hennessey Performance VelociRaptor V-8 for The Rock

The Rock seems to have an affinity for the F-150 in general. Previously, the actor gifted a modified F-150 to his long-time stunt double, Tanoai Reed, who also happens to be his cousin. Reed was recovering from an injury suffered doing stunt work when Johnson gave him the truck last year.

As for Johnson, he now owns one of 100 V-8 swapped VelociRaptors planned for production this year. Each costs a cool $147,950, which includes the donor F-150 Raptor for the conversion.