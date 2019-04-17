A redesigned MKC is coming for 2020, only it isn't called an MKC as Lincoln has ditched its confusing three-letter naming strategy in favor of proper names that just so happen to feature a nautical theme. In the case of the MKC replacement, Lincoln has selected the Corsair name, and the new compact crossover SUV is a stunner.

Going up against the Corsair is a redesigned Audi Q3, which is being introduced for 2019. The new Q3 has received a sharp new look, increased proportions, and loads of tech in the cabin. It also comes standard with all-wheel drive.

Genesis' concept for this week's 2019 New York International Auto Show is an electric city car dubbed the Mint. The Korean brand is looking to convey the message that premium doesn't always have to mean big and powerful with its latest concept.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Lincoln Corsair debuts in New York as the MKC replacement

2019 Audi Q3 preview

Genesis unveils Mint EV concept at 2019 New York auto show

Tesla to hike price for "Full Self-Driving" driver-assistance tech

Toyota reveals bigger, bolder 2020 Highlander

Tesla launches battery recycling at Nevada Gigafactory

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster revealed: A topless sendoff

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe review

2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO goes on a carbon fiber diet

Epic electric road trip: After 3 years and 33 countries, it's a wrap