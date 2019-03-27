With Smart's global sales dipping 4.6 percent to just 128,802 units in 2018, parent company Daimler may be looking to drop the brand or at least offload some of the risk, according to the latest reports out of Europe.

Quoting a company insider, Handelsblatt reported on Saturday that Daimler's incoming CEO, Ola Kaellenius, is open to dropping the brand if it doesn't start making profits.

Daimler doesn't provide brand-specific financial results but Smart is thought to be a perennial money-loser, with the losses over the brand's two-decade life thought to be in the billions of dollars.

An alternative to dropping the brand could be selling a major stake to Geely, which is already the biggest single shareholder in Daimler with a 9.7-percent stake purchased in 2018.

Daimler and Geely establish mobility joint venture in China

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Daimler is close to finalizing a sale of 50 percent of Smart to Geely, citing three people familiar with the plan.

Geely could be a suitable partner for developing a platform for next-generation Smart cars, something the Chinese automaker helped its Volvo subsidiary with when it needed a new platform for compact cars. Current Smart cars are based on a platform developed with Renault but this collaboration isn't expected to be repeated.

A Geely tie-up could also help open up more opportunities for Smart in China, which is the biggest market for electric cars. Recall, Smart will become an electric-only brand in 2020, something it has already become in the United States.

Stay tuned for an update.