Get ready for a Hyundai crossover SUV even more affordable than the Kona, which starts at $20,000.

The Korean brand on Wednesday confirmed plans to unveil a new entry-level SUV dubbed the Venue at next month's 2019 New York International Auto Show. A market launch is expected to follow in the fall.

No details have been released apart from a single teaser shot of the vehicle's rump.

The Venue is thought to be similar in size to the funky Kona and feature styling similar to the larger Santa Fe and Palisade. The latter is also a new addition to Hyundai's SUV lineup for 2020.

We'll have all the details soon as the New York auto show starts April 17. Hyundai will also use the show for the world debut of its redesigned 2020 Sonata. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.