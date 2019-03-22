The Lamborghini LM002 has been on the minds of executives inside the Italian automaker and its CEO, Stefano Domenicali, said the brand has considered a successor to the Rambo Lambo.

Domenicali wouldn't provide many other details in a conversation with Motor Trend published Thursday, but an LM002 successor has been talked about inside the company. It's unclear how far along discussions about an LM002 successor have progressed, but Lamborghini has said it can't launch another model line soon. Right now, the Huracán, Aventador, and Urus make up the brand's portfolio. The Urus follows in the footsteps of the LM002, but it's hardly as off-road focused.

1988 Lamborghini LM002 for sale, via RM Sotheby's

The LM002 was a brash off-roader with a carbureted V-12 engine and chops to blaze a trail wherever the driver saw fit. Domenicali added that Lamborghini noted exploding Jeep Wrangler sales and told the magazine it's well aware of the wait list for a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG.

When the Italian luxury and supercar brand is ready to add a fourth model, likely around the middle of next decade, Domenicali has already shared it will likely be a 2+2 coupe. That likely douses cold water on a new LM002 coming to life anytime soon.

Lamborghini LM002

However, he shed more light on the proposal in the report and said a 2+2 coupe would be aimed at the Ferrari GTC4 Lusso. The company is also looking at what platform the model should ride on. With the VW Group's tool chest at its disposal, there are two likely contenders: the Porsche Panamera's MSB platform, or the upcoming PPE platform. PPE will underpin various premium electric cars at Audi and Porsche. It's not to be confused with the J1 platform the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT will ride on.