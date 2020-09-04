Porsche has finally jumped on the fastback SUV bandwagon with the 2020 Cayenne Coupe, and we've taken it for a spin. The vehicle is a twin under the skin with the regular Cayenne but virtually all of the body from the A-pillars back is unique.

For the 2021 model year, the Dodge Challenger has a few new options. Among them is a new Challenger Mopar Drag Pak, plus wide-body options for the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker and Challenger T/A 392.

Mini is out testing a prototype for its Convertible, in Cooper S guise. The update is actually the second of its kind for this generation of the Mini Convertible.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review update: 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe S cuts corners in the best way

Dodge expands Challenger's wide-body option to R/T Scat Pack Shaker, T/A 392

2022 Mini Convertible spy shots: Mild facelift pegged for drop-top

What's New for 2021: Toyota

Porsche latest to announce research into carbon-neutral synthetic fuels

VW-backed solid-state battery firm QuantumScape is going public

Gordon Murray Automotive T50s coming with more power, less weight; T50 sold out

What's New for 2021: Hyundai

GM and Honda announce proposed alliance to share vehicle platforms and powertrains

Lifetime carbon emissions for EVs is much lower than previously suggested: Study highlights errors