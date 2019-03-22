Porsche has finally jumped on the fastback SUV bandwagon with the 2020 Cayenne Coupe, which despite its name actually features four doors. The vehicle is a twin under the skin with the regular Cayenne but virtually all of the body from the A-pillars back is unique.

BMW will launch its own EV in 2020, in this case an electric version of the current X3. A prototype has just been spotted and reveals the unique version of the kidney grille BMW will use on its future electric cars.

Ares has impressed with its Project 1 based on the Lamborghini Huracan. Now the Italian coachbuilder has previewed a roadster inspired by one of the legendary Maserati A6GCS/53 Spiders with coachwork by Frua built in the 1950s.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

