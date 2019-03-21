The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has made a name for itself over decades for being tough as nails. Yet, it won't stop rifle fire from the factory.

For those with an urgent need for armored and ballistic protection, Toronto-based Inkas is here. In the latest from the company's line of armored vehicles is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG. The company said Wednesday that it has secured a small number of G63 AMG models and converted each SUV with its armored protection package.

Should the SUV find itself in the middle of a firefight, the G63 AMG meets CEN 1063 BR6 ballistic standards, which can stop high-power rifle bullets in their tracks. Further, the SUV can withstand two hand grenade detonations from beneath the vehicle.

The company's goal is to always create armored vehicles that don't ask any questions—transportation that flies under the radar, if you will. That can be said for the armored G64 AMG, which looks identical to a standard model. It also behaves and drives like a normal G-Class despite the armored plating underneath.

Unlike some other Inkas creations, the company has left the interior alone. We saw the Canadian firm flex its muscle, for example, with its recent Cadillac Escalade build that featured a completely redesigned rear cabin that oozed luxury. The G63 AMG, instead, looks as it does when it leaves the Austrian assembly line where it's originally produced. Under the hood remains the tried-and-tested 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine coupled to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Power sits at the stock output of 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.

Those in the market for something more luxury should note Inkas also worked its magic on a previous-generation G-Class model, which it showed off last year. Security and luxury came with a price of $1.2 million there. Prices for the latest armored G63 AMG aren't available, but let's face it, it's not going to be cheap.