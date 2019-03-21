Porsche's Cayenne can soon be ordered in a sleeker, sportier shape thanks to the arrival of the 2020 Cayenne Coupe, which the German performance marque unveiled Thursday.

Like other players in the segment, such as the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, the Cayenne Coupe sacrifices space in pursuit of a more dynamic design.

Virtually everything from the A-pillars back is new, as the roof has been dropped 0.78 inches and flows toward a new tail fitted with an adaptive rear spoiler that works in conjunction with a roof-mounted spoiler. New rear doors and rear fenders also give the vehicle a wider, more muscular stance.

Despite the roof being lower, we're told head room at the rear isn't an issue as the seats have also been lowered by 1.18 inches compared to the regular Cayenne. Only two adults will fit in the rear, unlike the Cayenne, which can fit three across in the rear seats. The Cayenne Coupe's cargo volume is about 22 cubic feet, which increases to 54 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded.

The Cayenne Coupe's roof is a panoramic glass unit as standard but can be swapped out for a lighter carbon fiber replacement that helps to lower the vehicle's center of gravity. The carbon roof is offered in one of three lightweight sports packages, which also include lightweight 22-inch alloys and carbon fiber and Alcantara interior trim.

A Sport Chrono Package and Porsche Active Suspension Management adaptive dampers are included as standard across the range.

2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe

The Cayenne Coupe arrives in showrooms in the fall as a 2020 model. Just two models have been announced, a base Cayenne Coupe that starts $76,550 and a high-performance Cayenne Turbo Coupe that costs $131,350 before options. Both prices include destination.

The Cayenne Coupe is fitted with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 that delivers 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, which is enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in a brisk 5.7 seconds (5.6 seconds with lightweight packages) and a top speed of 151 mph. The Cayenne Turbo Coupe drops in a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 that delivers 541 hp and 567 lb-ft and will sprint to 60 in 3.7 seconds and top out at 178 mph.

In Turbo guise, the Cayenne Coupe is one of the fastest SUVs on the planet, so it seems Porsche has ensured the vehicle has the performance to match its looks.