Perhaps Hennessey Performance Engineering's Chevrolet Silverado-based Goliath 6x6 is too tame. If that's the case, a company based in the Czech Republic has a flashier answer to those with a need for three axles.

Bureko revealed its upcoming 6x6 pickup truck based on the previous-generation Chevrolet Silverado online and opened orders for the behemoth. It will certainly grab more attention than any Hennessey Goliath based on looks alone. The front barely retains its Silverado looks with a new fascia and grille that emulates Jeep's slatted look somewhat. The headlights also hide behind bulkier exterior pieces, but it's clear this is a Silverado. The rear is more anonymous with generic taillights with a mesh pattern over them. The cab portion of the pickup and its windows retain the Chevy's looks. It's unclear if the truck is based on a Silverado 1500 or 2500 HD, however.

Bureko 6x6 Chevrolet Silverado

The company plans for a slew of engine tunes ranging from mild to wild. Each is based on GM's 6.2-liter V-8 engine and the Bureko will offer five different tunes with various upgrades. As little as 600 horsepower is possible, while customers can also specify a stroked 7.0-liter version of the engine that makes 1,000 hp. Upgrades to the powertrain include a supercharger, forged crankshaft, new camshaft, fuel system enhancements, and software tuning. The top-of-the-line model also gains a forged transmission converter, drive shaft, and axle shafts. Every model, obviously, comes with the additional axle at the rear for what we presume makes for an easy go on off-road trails.

For some comparison as to how large this truck is, the longest configuration is over 20-feet long. That's over one foot longer than the Mercedes-Benz G63 6x6, so yes, this is a very big truck.

Inside, it's a familiar place since the interior is nearly identical to the regular Chevrolet Silverado. A Bureko badge sits in place on the steering wheel where the Chevy bowtie normally sits and leather upholstery is standard in a few different shades of brown and black. Each truck also gets a serial number dash plaque and engine plaque.

Prices for the upgrades haven't been listed, but the Czech company expects to deliver trucks in the fall.