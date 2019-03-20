A mystery Dodge Charger sporting the same pumped fenders found on various Challenger Widebody models has been spotted prowling the streets of Detroit. Southfield, Michigan, to be specific.

The car is featured in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday by user ZL1_dre_2c (via Mopar Insiders) and appears to be based on a Charger SRT Hellcat. It also sports a custom wrap with Dodge SRT branding.

Naturally, there must also be subtle changes to the front and rear fascias to accommodate the widened fenders. In the case of the Challenger, the wide-body option adds 3.5 inches to the width of the car—allowing for massive 20x11-inch wheels with 305/35-size tires to be fitted.

Dodge SRT spokesman Dan Reid on Wednesday confirmed to Motor Authority that the car in the video is a design concept to be shown to attendees at the annual Mopar gathering known as Spring Fest, which this year is scheduled for March 23 at the historic Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California. According to Reid, the car is being shown to gauge interest from Mopar enthusiasts.

2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

Production hasn't been announced but reports from February claimed a wide-body option for the Charger will be made available for 2020. The option was reported to be coming specifically for the muscle sedan's R/T Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat models.

Compared to the Challenger, whose lineup has been expanded with Demon and Hellcat Redeye models, the Charger has seen relatively few changes over the years. Perhaps the upcoming reveal of the wide-body design concept is a sign that this is about to change. Stay tuned.