BMW has finally entered the full-size SUV segment with the X7, which we've just published a first drive review on. The big bruiser reaches showrooms this month with a starting price of $74,895, which nets you a 6-cylinder model. If you can afford it, we'd definitely recommend paying a bit extra to park a V-8 under the hood.

Mercedes-Benz unveiled its updated 2020 GLC at this month's Geneva International Motor Show, and the automaker this week showed us the updated version of the crossover's GLC Coupe sibling. The latest version not only looks tougher but it also benefits from more power in base trim, as well as an enhanced infotainment system.

Land Rover is set to unveil a redesigned Defender later this year and a prototype has just been spotted again, this time testing at the Nürburgring. The redesign is the first for the iconic nameplate since the original was launched more than three decades ago, and judging by the spy shots the new model will take on a very handsome look.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

