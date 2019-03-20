Ineos, a chemicals giant based in the United Kingdom, has established an automotive division tasked with developing a hardy vehicle along the lines of the original Land Rover Defender to target mining explorers, forestry workers, farmers and off-road enthusiasts.

The off-road vehicle is being developed under the Projekt Grenadier code name and is on track for a market launch in late 2020, about the same time Land Rover is due to launch a redesigned Defender.

Ineos this week took a further step toward realizing its goals with the signing of an engine supply deal with BMW Group, which sees the licensing of its technologies, including EV batteries and whole vehicle platforms, as a new and potentially lucrative source of revenues.

The Ineos deal, announced Monday, is for the supply of turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines. The number of engines supplied annually is expected to however in the 5-digit range, with Ineos previously hinting at an annual production rate of between 15,000 and 20,000 units for its off-roader.

Ineos is yet to announce a production site but there were reports last year that the company might utilize a Ford engine plant in the U.K. The plant, located in Bridgend, Wales, is due to lose an engine contract in 2020 and could potentially fill the gap with the Ineos off-roader.