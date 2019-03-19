The Aston Martin Vanquish was only just reborn as a mid-engine supercar at this month's Geneva auto show, but the British brand already has big plans for the new car.

Speaking to Top Gear, CEO Andy Palmer said there is already a Vanquish AMR Pro and Volante (Aston Martin speak for "convertible") in the works. Each variant will house a hybrid V-6 that will be directly related to Aston Martin's V-12, he said. The Vanquish Volante will tackle the Lamborghini, Ferrari, and McLaren Spiders of the world, while the AMR Pro will be the high-performance variant. Think of it as Aston Martin's answer to the Huracán Performante and the like.

Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept

Palmer is convinced Aston Martin will have an easy time stealing sales from its rivals when the Vanquish enters production early next decade. Unlike Ferraris and Lamborghinis, he called the Vanquish "seductive" and said the car carries forward Aston Martin's design approach of "beauty" and "elegance." (Eds note: Shots fired, Andy.) He added the mid-engine cars provide hints for the next front-engine cars coming next decade. Specifically, the Vanquish's looks are a precursor to the DB12, which is due for replacement in 2024 based on the brand's eight-year model cycle.

Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept

The innards of the Vanquish can also be shared with the next DB12 and other front-engine cars, Palmer shared. The electrical system remains on loan from Daimler.

A lineup of Vanquish models that include the AMR Pro and Volante may turn Aston Martin into a bigger, luxury automaker. Palmer said he foresees selling 7,000 sports cars per year and another 7,000 SUVs, thanks to the forthcoming DBX. Aside from the Vanquish, the company will first launch its halo model, the Valkyrie hypercar, early next year. Following that will be the AM-RB 003 in 2021 before the Vanquish arrives in 2022.