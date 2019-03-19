Uber's troubled self-driving car division finally got back on the road last December after development came to a halt last March due to an accident in which one of the division's prototypes hit and killed a woman while she was pushing a bicycle across a stretch of road in Tempe, Arizona.

The division is now attracting investors, including Japan's SoftBank, which owns 17.5 percent of Uber and is a key investor in GM Cruise, the self-driving division of General Motors. SoftBank has also established a joint venture with Toyota called Monet to offer mobility services.

SoftBank and other investors are in late-stage talks over a deal to invest $1 billion in Uber's self-driving car division, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The sources also said an automaker is among the investors involved in the talks.

Waymo self-driving car

Uber's self-driving car division is a bit behind rivals such as Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo, which already has self-driving cars on the road offering rides in trial services. Automakers GM and Daimler also plan to have their own cars offering rides in trial services this year.

Uber's self-driving car division, which was established in 2014, is losing between $100 million and $200 million per quarter. Uber itself is running up significant losses. The ride-hail giant lost $842 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Despite the steep losses, Uber is pushing ahead with a planned initial public offering. According to reports, the IPO could be launched in April and value the company as high as $120 billion. Rival ride-hail company Lyft is expected to launch its own IPO around the same time.