Two Chevrolets and two Cadillac cars will be recalled for power steering failure. General Motors will recall later this month the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro and Corvette, and 2016-2018 Cadillac ATS and CTS models for the fault.

GM filed documents with the NHTSA on Feb. 7 and said it would begin recalling 26,772 cars beginning in March. Of the total, 2,875 CTS, 3,694 ATS, 13,944 Camaros, and 6,259 Corvettes are included.

2017 Cadillac CTS

GM said in its filing that the cars may lose electric power steering and the problem may last as long as the car is on. The problem may be resolved by turning the car off and on. GM says the loss of power steering may increase the risk of a crash, especially at lower speeds. The affected cars don't lose steering altogether, just power assistance.

The problem is rooted in a manufacturing error from the power steering supplier. Owners may hear a warning chime and see a message displayed on the driver information center in the dashboard to show a problem has occurred.

2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport, yellow

GM will instruct owners to bring their cars to the dealer where the power steering gear assembly will be replaced. For owners who made the repairs before the recall was announced, the automaker will reimburse them. Owners should find a recall notification in their mailboxes late this month.