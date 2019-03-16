Tesla CEO Elon Musk hasn't been shy about the fact that the automaker is working on an electric pickup truck, and on Friday evening the executive tweeted a teaser image of the truck.

The shadowy image is said to depict the "Tesla cyberpunk truck" according to Musk.

It appears to be a rear view of the Tesla pickup truck's bed featuring Tron-like neon-blue LED lighting and the automaker's logo.

About a minute in, we flashed a teaser pic of Tesla cyberpunk truck pic.twitter.com/hLsGsdyuGA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2019

Musk noted the image appeared at the end of the Model Y's webcast "about a minute in" while the theme music to Blade Runner played.

In December of 2017 Musk tweeted that the Tesla pickup truck would come "right after Model Y." The executive has also made it clear the pickup truck is the Tesla model he's most excited about.

When a Twitter user asked Musk if a light-duty truck was in the works, the CEO replied, "What if we just made a mini version of the Tesla Semi?"

Tesla Semi early sketches possibly preview design of Tesla pickup truck

A possible (though somewhat outlandish) teaser image for the truck was shown when the Tesla Semi was revealed in November 2017. The teaser depicted a Tesla Semi with a bed carrying what appeared to be a Ford F-150 in its bed.

Musk hasn't been shy about the pickup truck's features. He's noted it will have a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system "with crazy torque and suspension that dynamically adjusts for load." All this will reportedly be standard. It will also have power outlets to use heavy-duty 240V power tools in the field without a generator.

Pickup truck will have power outlets allowing use of heavy duty 240V, high power tools in field all day. No generator needed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2018

Tesla unveiled the compact Model Y crossover SUV Thursday in Los Angeles at its design studio. Set to go on sale in the fall of 2020, the Model Y will start from $48,200 including destination, have up to 300 miles of range, and have a third-row seat option.

In January CNBC reported Musk said the Tesla pickup truck might be unveiled this summer.

Motor Authority reached out to Tesla for comment and will update this post if we hear back.