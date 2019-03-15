Ares, the Modena-based coachbuilder and tuner formed by ex-Lotus CEO Dany Bahar, has unveiled the first completed car in its Legends Reborn series.

The series reimagines iconic supercars using modern design techniques and materials, not to mention performance, and the first member is the stunning Project 1.

De Tomaso Pantera

First previewed in 2018 as the Project Panther concept, the Project 1 is a coach-built creation based on the bones of the Lamborghini Huracan. And if you're thinking the design looks familiar, that's because it is a modern interpretation of the De Tomaso Pantera, hence the original Project Panther code name.

The Project 1 maintains the donor Huracan’s 5.2-liter V-10, but features an output matching the 641 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque of the latest Huracan Evo. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive system, and Ares says the combination is good for a 0-62 mph time of 3.1 seconds and top speed of over 202 mph.

Ares Project 1

Beyond the power increase, Ares engineers worked to improve the throttle response and to deliver sharper, more precise shifts from the transmission. Ares also tweaked the exhaust to ensure a unique sound and upgraded the brakes with a set of Brembo carbon-ceramic discs. These sit within forged aluminum wheels measuring 20 inches up front and 21 inches at the rear.

The body, penned by Ares in-house designer Mihai Panatescu, is crafted entirely from carbon fiber. More carbon fiber features in the cabin, together with leather and Alcantara trim, and almost every detail can be customized according to the buyer's wishes.

Ares Project 1

Pricing for the Ares Project 1 starts at $697,000.

Ares has already announced the next two members of its Legends Reborn series. One is a roadster (Project 2) likely inspired by the Maserati A6GCS Spider by Frua of the 1950s, and the other is a coupe (Project 6) inspired by the Ferrari 412. No word on when these will be completed.