The 2019 Aston Martin Vantage is a lovely looking thing, but not all potential buyers want a coupe. Never fret because the British company said it will debut a Vantage Roadster later this year.

The word comes from Aston Martin chief creative officer, Marek Reichman. The executive said work on the Vantage Roadster is complete and the firm will lift the lid on the convertible later this year, according to a Thursday report on the Australian website Car Advice. He wouldn't say when, but the drop-top sports car could grace the Frankfurt motor show in September.

2019 Aston Martin Vantage

Until then, the car will go through some final testing, per Reichman.

The new Vantage ushered in a new look for the sports car in 2017. It's a familiar story under the hood, with a Mercedes-AMG-supplied twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 making 503 horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque. Specific tuning by the Brits ensures the engine retains a unique soundtrack. Power flows through an 8-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels.

2019 Aston Martin Vantage

In the future, a manual transmission could make its way to the Vantage, too. Last year, reports surfaced that Aston Martin was testing the new Vantage with a manual. It has apparently proven tricky, since the Mercedes-AMG engine wasn't engineered to accept a three-pedal setup.

As for other Vantage variants, Reichman was tight-lipped. Car Advice also asked about the possibility of a new V-12 Vantage, and he declined to entertain the question. "It would be a good idea," is all he had to say about the possibility of the massive engine finding its way to the Vantage once again. Time will tell.