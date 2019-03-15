Every single Mercedes-AMG vehicle will receive a plug-in hybrid version in the near future, marking a major shift in the brand's strategy.

The information was confirmed by Frank Overmeyer, Mercedes’ head of external affairs for emissions, in an interview with Autocar published Thursday. He added that we won't see any mild hybrids from AMG because the emissions savings are too slim, pointing out that plug-in hybrids make more sense for cars and SUVs that focus on big power.

As previously reported, AMG will call its plug-in hybrid technology EQ Power+, which mirrors the branding used on the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 cars.

Mercedes-AMG GT concept, 2017 Geneva auto show

Don't expect the same electric range as non-AMG plug-in hybrids from Mercedes, though. Overmeyer explained in his interview with Autocar that the electric range in an AMG plug-in hybrid might be 37-43 miles instead of the 62 miles in a Mercedes, due to the emphasis on performance in the former.

Mercedes' newest plug-in hybrid system makes 121 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque on its own. That leaves plenty of extra performance for AMG engineers to tap into when incorporating the system in a powertrain.

We could see some serious performance gains in AMG cars thanks to the inclusion of batteries and electric motors. AMG's GT concept car unveiled in 2017 paired a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 with an electric motor for a combined output of 805 horsepower. Don't be surprised if this particular setup ends up replacing the Afalterbach tuner's departing V-12 engine.