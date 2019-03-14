James Bond, Agent 007, has been behind the wheel of his fair share of luxurious and cool cars. For his next mission, things may be a lot greener.

According to a report from The Sun on Tuesday, Bond is set to slide behind the wheel of an Aston Martin Rapide E, the company's first battery-electric car. The brand first showed the Rapide E as a concept in 2015 and Aston Martin has since confirmed it for production. Only 155 cars will be made when the svelte electric sedan goes into production, presumably this year.

Teaser for Aston Martin Rapide E due in 2019

The new Bond film's director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, is reportedly an environmentalist and the move to put 007 in an electric car is something of an eco-conscious decision, according to an anonymous insider. The Sun's source said to expect all of the typical 007 gadgets inside the Rapide E. It will also supposedly star in a massive action scene. The insider wrapped up his or her knowledge by saying, "this one won't disappoint."

Although we've come to expect the sexy sound of a V-12 accompanying Bond in some wild action scenes, the move to an electric car isn't all bad. After all, numerous companies have shown the world that batteries and electric motors don't exactly compromise performance. Ask Tesla. Or Rimac.

Teaser for Aston Martin Rapide E due in 2019

As for the Rapide E, we expect it to deliver 600 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. A somewhat small (compared to other luxury electric cars) 65-kwh lithium-ion battery will feed two electric motors on the rear axle. Aston Martin said previously the performance will be similar to that of the gasoline-powered Rapide.

Shooting for the next Bond film is expected to start next month. If we're lucky, we may get a glimpse of the Rapide E during filming.