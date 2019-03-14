Mercedes-Benz recently unveiled a redesigned CLA but still testing are the high-performance versions from AMG. Today we have the first shots of the CLA35 Shooting Brake. While it won't be coming here, its mechanical package will be shared with a CLA35 sedan that should be in showrooms later this year.

Ford's new Mustang Shelby GT500 is almost ready for its showroom debut. Even though it's going to be packing over 700 horsepower, Ford has decided to limit its top speed to 180 mph. That makes the new Mustang range-topper slower than the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Cadillac is introducing a new powertrain naming strategy that may seem confusing at first but actually makes a lot of sense. It's being introduced to help shoppers know where a particular powertrain sits in the model hierarchy as new electric powertrains join the mix.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35 Shooting Brake spy shots

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 limited to 180 mph, slower than Camaro ZL1

Cadillac turns to torque for new powertrain naming strategy

To celebrate International Women's Day, Lyft offering free rides to historical places

Mercedes-AMG explains why F1's 2019 design rules should mean closer racing

Forget the F-150, XL Hybrids offers a plug-in F-250 to do real work

Lister reveals modern Kobbly concept and promises to build it

FCA recalling more than 850K Dodge, Chrysler cars for excess emissions

New VW Golf's arrival pushed back to early 2020

Mazda range-extended electric car may help the rotary live on