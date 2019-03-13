We already knew that the French brand Peugeot will once again be sold on U.S. shores after exiting the market in 1991. Now we know more about how the French company plans to tackle operations on these shores thanks to a Tuesday report from Automotive News Europe (subscription required).

The Peugeot brand's CEO Jean-Phillipe Imparato said he would detail plans for the U.S. return next year, but shared it will focus on the compact and mid-size segments in the U.S. He specifically noted feedback on the 3008 crossover was "super," especially with consumers in California. Test groups appreciated Peugeot's design and driving experience, and had an overall positive or neutral image of the brand.

The decision to bring Peugeot as PSA Group's brand of choice was somewhat shocking after Opel had been tipped as the front runner for years. PSA purchased Opel from General Motors in 2017, and PSA CEO Carlos Tavares went on the record numerous times to say a German brand (like Opel) would be perceived better in the U.S.

2017 Peugeot 3008

Turns out, that wasn't the case, according to Peugeot's research.

Other models Americans may see from Peugeot for the compact and mid-size segments include the 508 sedan and station wagon, and the 5008 crossover, which seats seven.

Tavares also shared the brand does not plan to invest heavily in a dealership franchise. He said PSA has a plan to introduce the brand in a "scalable" way to minimize risk and investment to start. The executive called U.S. plan "creative" and "disruptive." The plan is called "Push to Pass" and it will start by offering short-term rentals under the Free2Move car-sharing service, which began last year with Chevrolet Cruises in Washington, D.C.

PSA and Peugeot will take their time to get the plan just right because once the brand is in "we won't step out," said Tavares. Under the current plan, Peugeot cars will be on sale in the U.S. no later than 2026.