The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has reached the midway point in its life cycle and has been given a major update to keep it looking and feeling fresh.

The updated E-Class was unveiled in March ahead of a sales launch later this year. It arrives as a 2021 model and will once again include a full range of models, including for the first time in the United States the E-Class All-Terrain soft-roader.

Still in the works is the updated version of AMG's E63 sledgehammer, which has just been spotted testing. The E63 Wagon has also been spotted testing previously.

The cars will be given a substantial makeover, with the headlights taking on a design similar to the units found on the latest GLE SUV.

2021 Mercedes-AMG E53

The grille and front fascia also look to be taking on a much more aggressive look. A slightly tamer version of the new look features on the already revealed E53 shown here.

Inside will be Mercedes' latest infotainment system. The system, known as MBUX, features a large touchscreen that can be operated much like a smartphone or tablet. The infotainment system also includes natural-speak voice activation.

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

In the powertrain department, the E63 should continue with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. It's not yet confirmed, but peak output could be lifted beyond the current model's 603 horsepower in E63 S guise, perhaps by way of a mild-hybrid system.

Stay tuned for the debut later this year.