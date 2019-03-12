Long before miniature cars for toddlers to drive around in were made popular, Bugatti had already done it in 1926. To celebrate the brand's 110th birthday, the French luxury brand decided to make another one.

Taking a page from the original Bugatti Baby, the Baby II was revealed Monday at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show. The original Bugatti Baby was a gift from Ettore Bugatti to his youngest son Roland decades ago. However, feedback from customers who adored the child-sized Bugatti prompted the company to produce 500 of them back in the day. The brand plans to honor the same tradition and build 500 Baby II models, albeit with some differences.

Bugatti Baby II

The new models will be sized to fit both children and adults. It's a three-quarter size replica of the Type 35, specifically. Like the original Baby, the new model also features an electric powertrain with rear-wheel drive. The Baby II includes removable lithium-ion battery packs for charging and packs just a tad over 1 horsepower. That's for the kiddos. For adults, they can unlock 5.4 hp. Top speed is 12 mph in the child-friendly mode and 28 mph for adults.

In a fun feature similar to the full-fledged production Bugatti supercars, the Baby II also sports a "Speed Key" upgrade that unlocks the battery and motor's full 13 hp and removes the speed limiter. All of the power runs to the rear wheels, which are 8-spoke aluminum alloys that recall the 1924 Type 35 design. Modern brakes are present, as is regenerative braking capability and working headlights.

Bugatti Baby II

Inside, it's nothing short of a true Bugatti. The dashboard is aluminum and a recreation of the Type 35's steering wheel sits in place. The driver sits on real leather upholstery and the brand has created custom gauges. The car shown in Geneva is painted in French Racing Blue, but buyers will have the option to select from a myriad of other colors, per Bugatti. Just like every other Bugatti car, the badge sits front and center made from 1.8 ounces of solid silver.

Each of the 500 Baby II models will come with a numbered plaque and 110th anniversary badging. Bugatti said it plans to start production of the coolest toy car ever this fall and each will start at roughly $33,000.