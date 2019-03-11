Prototypes for Volkswagen's next-generation Golf have been spotted, and they're wearing barely any camouflage gear. The new car is more of an evolution of the current model than a true redesign, but there will be loads of new tech including possibly some self-driving features.

The folks at SpeedKore Performance Group unveiled a stunner of a 1970 Dodge Charger last year, and now Jay Leno has been able to take a close look. This is the carbon fiber-bodied custom creation powered by the same V-8 found in the Dodge Demon, only SpeedKore's version has been tuned to deliver more power...much more.

EV technology firm Dendrobium has recruited the talents of Peter Stevens to refine the design of its planned D-1 electric supercar. He's the designer responsible for the McLaren F1, so we're looking forward to his final take on the D-1.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Volkswagen Golf spy shots

SpeedKore's Demon-powered 1970 Dodge Charger visits Jay Leno's Garage

McLaren F1 designer joins Dendrobium electric supercar project

Google's Waymo to sell its self-driving car sensor tech

Tesla to raise prices after March 18

Electrified Bell Nexus concept shows how Uber Air could take off

2020 BMW 3-Series Sports Wagon spy shots and video

Uber releases most common and most bizarre items left in its ride-share cars

2020 Opel Insignia spy shots

Colorado to launch smart-charging pilot program as it prepares for EVs