While the 2019 Acura RDX ushered in Acura's latest design language, both the MDX and TLX are on deck for the full-boat version of that treatment in the near future.

Both the crossover and sedan will be treated to redesigns soon, perhaps as soon as the end of 2019, according to a Thursday Car and Driver report. At the latest, look for both in early 2020. The redesigns come after not-so-mild refreshes to the MDX and TLX for the 2017 and 2018 model years, respectively. Both adopted style elements from the 2016 Acura Precision concept. Notably, both models ditched the "beak" grille that plagued Acura vehicles for too many years.

2020 Acura TLX Type S spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

According to the report, the magazine was treated to a brief preview of future products and saw a few mockups for the MDX and TLX. Both featured wide, vertical air intakes on the front fascia like the RDX. The taillights, meanwhile, were "hook-shaped" like those of the Precision concept. The concept car was a looker, so the more the new Acuras look like the concept, the better.

Acura Precision concept, 2016 Detroit Auto Show

For enthusiasts, a new Type S is on the way as well. We've known that since we spotted a TLX Type S prototype cruising around this past December under heavy camouflage. The prototype likely hides the same new design the standard TLX will wear. The Type S badge was last seen on an Acura back in 2008 on the TL sedan. At the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Acura announced the Type S badge would return, and a new turbocharged V-6 is on deck. We suspect the V-6 will be derived from the one in the NSX supercar, and that's a very good thing.

2019 Acura MDX

A Type S badge would also help Acura return to its "rightful place as the performance division of Honda," as Toshiaki Mikoshiba, president and CEO of American Honda Motor Company, said in 2018. Acura always worked to blend sporting attributes with its luxury cars—something the badge arguably lost over time.

The MDX and TLX redesigns come as Acura also mulls a second-generation ZDX coupe-like crossover. Additionally, the brand plans to debut a production-ready sedan concept at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance that could replace the RLX flagship sedan. The moves promise to shore up the brand's already strong crossover sales and perhaps bolster sedan sales, which continue to sag.