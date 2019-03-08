The McLaren Senna is already an incredible feat of technology and engineering, but the Senna GTR has arrived to outdo everything the standard car accomplishes. Well, except comfort.

On Friday, the British supercar maker revealed the ultimate in the brand's Ultimate Series, the McLaren Senna GTR. The beast has no motorsport or road-car restrictions and that makes for one incredible hypercar. In fact, the company says the Senna GTR is capable of lapping tracks faster than any of its other cars outside of a true McLaren F1 race car. First shown as a concept in 2018, the Senna GTR takes its storied name from the previous F1 GTR and P1 GTR models.

The changes to make the Senna GTR so fast start with the engine. McLaren tweaked the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 to make 814 horsepower compared to the standard Senna's 789 hp. Torque remains the same at 590 pound-feet. The company said the extra power comes from a new engine control calibration and the fact the Senna GTR doesn't have a second catalyst, which reduces exhaust back pressure and makes the car sound even better than the already authoritative Senna. The car is also 22 pounds than its road-legal counterpart with a dry weight of 2,619 pounds.

McLaren Senna GTR

Drivers will be able to choose from three drive modes: Wet, Track, and Race. The Wet setting is new and provides more help from the stability control and ABS systems. The GTR uses the same 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as the Senna, and the transmission includes a launch control feature.

If 1,700 pounds of downforce seemed like a lot in the standard Senna, the GTR model rachets things up accordingly. It makes more than 2,205 pounds of downforce at 155 mph to stick the car to the track while also reducing drag. McLaren says the GTR has a different "downforce curve" than the standard car, which unlocks downforce at 15 percent lower speeds. McLaren accomplished this with a redesigned front splitter, a smaller rear diffuser, and a new rear wing with LMP1-style endplates to move air more efficiently. The rear wing has been moved rearward so its trailing edge is off the footprint of the car where it works better with the rear diffuser for airflow. The wing also provides a 20 percent greater airbrake function compared to the regular Senna.

McLaren Senna GTR

Underneath the car is the same carbon-fiber central structure with an aluminum sub-frame, an aluminum engine frame, and an integrated roll cage. Front track width increases by 3 inches, and rear track is 2.7 inches wider. The car sits 1.3 inches lower as well.

Without the need to comply to any racing regulations, the supercar also receives 19-inch wheels with Pirelli racing slicks measuring 285/650 in the front and 325/705 in the rear. Larger wheels means bigger brakes, too; the Senna GTR gains 15.4-inch layered carbon-ceramic discs at all four corners with six-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers.

McLaren Senna GTR

Since this is a race car, there are no airbags, and any comforts found in the regular Senna aren't present. Say so long to infotainment and driver-assist systems, for example. Race-spec gauges replace the folding cluster in the road car, and a new steering wheel is based on the GT3 racing design.

Want one? Too late. Each of the 75 cars were allocated last year at a price of $1.43 million each. The first of them will reach owners in September. Look for them at a country club racetrack near you.