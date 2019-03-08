We have an official debut date for the Tesla Model Y; the Koenigsegg Jesko arrived with insane power; Bugatti showed off the La Voiture Noire, the most expensive production car ever. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

Tesla announced it will reveal the Model Y crossover on March 14. The Model Y will be based on the Model 3 electric car, and CEO Elon Musk said it will cost about 10 percent more than the sedan. That should give the Model Y a starting price right around $40,000.

The Koenigsegg Jesko debuted to replace the Agera supercar at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show. The new car builds upon the Agera in every way with up to 1,600 horsepower, an air-injection system to spool up the turbos, a wild 7-clutch transmission, and 2,200 pounds of downforce. A second version will have an estimated top speed of 300 mph.

Bugatti unveiled a tribute to the Type 57 Atlantic coupe in Geneva in the form of the La Voiture Noire. The car is based on the Bugatti Chiron and continues the brand's effort to return to coachbuilding new cars. The one-off supercar costs an astounding $12.4 million.

It was the end of an era this week as Ford ceased North American production of the Taurus sedan. Once a staple of the Ford lineup, the Taurus was sent to the automotive graveyard as Ford kills off all of its passenger cars (save for the Mustang) to focus (pun intended) on trucks and SUVs.

Finally, the 2020 Buick LaCrosse made its debut, but it's not coming to America. LaCrosse production ended last month at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant in Michigan and the updated sedan will go on sale in China this year. That's a shame because the new LaCrosse looks mighty handsome.