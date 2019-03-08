A prototype for Audi's e-tron Sportback was rolled out on Tuesday at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, previewing the automaker's next electric car.

The e-tron Sportback is a coupe-like version of the e-tron crossover SUV that went on sale for 2019. The more rakish e-tron Sportback is slated to reach showrooms late this year or early next as a 2020 model.

The prototype still wears some camouflage gear but the similarities to the e-tron are evident, particularly in regards to the faux grille and the design of the lights. The platform is Volkswagen Group's C-BEV, which is related to the SUV version of the MLB modular platform in vehicles like the Audi Q5 and Q7.

2019 Audi e-tron

Powertrains should be shared between the two EVs, too. At launch, we should see a twin-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain delivering a maximum 400 horsepower and 490 pound-feet of torque. It should result in 0-60 mph acceleration in around 5.5 seconds and a top speed of 124 mph. A 95-kilowatt-hour battery should mean a range between 200 and 250 miles. Fast charging at up to 150 kilowatts is possible.

A sportier e-tron S Sportback with an extra motor at the rear axle could be launched further down the line.

Inside, the design should match up with the e-tron, meaning a trio of screens forming the dash, with one serving as the instrument cluster and two more integrated in the center stack for infotainment and climate settings. Models with cameras replacing side mirrors will also feature a screen on each side of the dash. Unfortunately, the tech is still not allowed in the United States so we'll get conventional side mirrors here.

2019 Audi e-tron first drive - Abu Dhabi UAE, December 2018

Production of the e-tron Sportback will run alongside the e-tron at Audi's plant in Brussels, Belgium. Pricing should come in at a slight premium to the e-tron's $75,795 base sticker.

Even before the vehicle's arrival, Audi has confirmed production of three more EVs. The list includes an electric version of the Chinese-market Q2 L later this year, and the e-tron Gran Turismo super sedan and Q4 e-tron (also on show in Geneva in concept form) due in 2020. The automaker has also hinted at putting an electric supercar in production based on the PB18 concept unveiled last year.

For more from the Geneva auto show, head to our dedicated hub.