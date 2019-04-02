Chevrolet has been caught testing a prototype for a new Trailblazer, with the nameplate set to return to the market as a compact crossover SUV.

Previously thought to be the new Trax, General Motors has since confirmed that the vehicle seen here testing is in fact a Trailblazer.

Expected on sale in the fall as a 2020 model, the Trailblazer is still heavily camouflaged but looks to feature a bold design similar to the current Blazer. A teaser shot has also been released to build excitement ahead of the debut scheduled for April 16 at Auto Shanghai 2019.

Teaser for 2020 Chevrolet Trailblazer debuting at 2019 Shanghai auto show

The powertrain offerings should consist of one or more 4-cylinder engines with turbocharging, and buyers should be able to choose from front- or all-wheel drive.

It isn't clear what platform the Trailblazer utilizes but it's possible the vehicle rides on General Motors' next-generation modular design for unibody crossovers, known as VSS-S. The VSS-S is one of four modular platforms or “vehicle strategy sets” GM plans to use by 2025. The others include VSS-F for front-wheel-drive cars, VSS-R for rear-wheel-drive cars, and VSS-T for body-on-frame vehicles.

Stay tuned.