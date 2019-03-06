Pagani didn't have anything new to show at this week's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, though company founder Horacio Pagani and his son Christopher were present and dropped a few details on his next hypercar.

Speaking with Road & Track, they revealed that the hypercar to replace the Huayra carries the code name C10 and is due in 2021. They also revealed that two versions are in the works, one with a newly developed twin-turbocharged V-12 from Mercedes-AMG and the other with an electric powertrain.

Pagani first confirmed plans for an EV in 2018, though it was previously thought the car was a separate model to the Huayra replacement. Interestingly, Horacio Pagani and his son said no customers or dealers are asking for an electric Pagani but that it is something the company believes in.

"There have been no existing or prospective customers asking for a full-electric car," Pagani Jr. said. "It'll be a very expensive project, but we believe it is the right thing to do."

As for the V-12 model, there will definitely be a manual transmission, but Pagani will offer a paddle-shifted transmission as well. There won't be any electrification, but the V-12 will be fully emissions compliant, including in California.

Pagani isn't done with the Huayra just yet, though. The company is still building Huayra Roadsters and a new Huayra BC Roadster will arrive in the summer. No doubt there will be special final editions of the Huayra, too, before the C10 arrives.