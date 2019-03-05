After teasing its latest concept car throughout February, Mitsubishi revealed the Engelberg Tourer at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show on Tuesday. The big SUV showcases the Japanese brand's plug-in hybrid tech in a larger package with three rows of seats.

Think of the Engelberg Tourer concept, named after the prestigious Swiss ski resort, as a Montero-sized plug-in SUV of sorts. The SUV left the U.S. market in 2006 but the Montero remains on sale under the Pajero and Shogun names around the world. With three rows of seats and a hulking exterior, the concept certainly recalls some of the tougher SUVs from Mitsubishi's past. Powering the Engelberg Tourer is a plug-in hybrid powertrain that features two electric motors (one up front and one in the rear) and a 2.4-liter gasoline engine. Mitsubishi didn't say what that engine is, but it's likely the old standby inline-4. The power flows through a four-wheel-drive system that features technology borrowed from the Lancer Evolutions of yesteryear: active yaw control.

The technology is capable of splitting torque between the front wheels to give the SUV a lighter feel when driving and also help provide more traction on snow-covered roads. Super All-Wheel Control further sharpens the SUV's handling and behavior by controlling the braking force at each wheel, while also managing the amount of power the front and rear electric motors contribute.

Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer concept

Unlike Mitsubishi's previous electrified SUV concept, the e-Evolution, the Engelberg Tourer is far more upright and exudes a more rugged and traditional kind of SUV stance. The front-quarter profile view almost reminds us of the Lincoln Navigator, which isn't a bad thing. The slim lights and big grille are similar to past SUV concepts from Mitsubishi. The set of LED lights atop the roof is unique to the Engelberg Tourer, though. The roof is also home to a storage box that can automatically open and close. Skid plates under the front and rear further toughen up the SUV.

Should the Engelberg Tourer powertrain preview what will go in a new model, or perhaps in the next-generation Outlander, it will be good news for overall driving range. The powertrain provides 43 miles of all-electric cruising, while the total range with the 2.4-liter engine humming away is 434 miles, according to Mitsubishi. The engine can also help the batteries regenerate power quickly and act as a generator.

Mitsubishi gave no indication it plans for a production model based on the concept, but it's consistently said its SUV concepts preview features and design elements bound for production.