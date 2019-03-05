Aston Martin showed off its forthcoming AM-RB 003 hypercar, which the firm's CEO has previously said will challenge the Ferrari LaFerrari and McLaren P1 in performance. Incredibly, it will do so with a V-6 engine, which Aston Martin is developing in-house.

Audi is working on a new Q4 compact crossover SUV but concurrent with development of the internal-combustion version will be a battery-electric Q4 e-tron based on the Volkswagen Group's new MEB platform for EVs. A concept of the Q4 e-tron shows the design we can expect.

Pininfarina unveiled an electric hypercar with performance that puts even a Bugatti Chiron to shame. The car is called the Battista, which was the first name of Pininfarina's founder, and it's packing an insane 1,877 horsepower thanks to a quartet of electric motors.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Aston Martin AM-RB 003 hypercar debuts with V-6 power, shape-shifting panels

Q4 e-tron concept previews Audi's first EV based on MEB platform

Move over Ferrari, 1,877-hp Pininfarina Battista promises to be most-powerful Italian car yet

2019 Lincoln Nautilus recalled to remind drivers to keep hands on the wheel

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster storms Geneva

Tesla cuts more than $10,000 off price of Model S and X

Lagonda All-Terrain SUV concept revealed, production version coming 2022

2019 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2019 Honda CR-V: Compare Cars

Bugatti La Voiture Noire--a $12.4 million celebration of the Type 57 SC Atlantic

2020 Tesla Model Y: Latest price, range, specs for new crossover SUV