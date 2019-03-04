The McLaren Speedtail will arrive early next year as a successor to the beloved F1, and the supercar's spec sheet makes it worthy of that title.

The British marque said the Speedtail will produce a total combined power output of 1,035 horsepower and 848 pound-feet of torque. As we suspected, a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 is the internal-combustion engine, according to a Monday Road & Track report. The engine makes 746 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. The electric motor, powered by a 115-pound battery, creates another 308 hp and about 256 lb-ft of torque. Per R&T, the electric motor and engine create their peak power at different points, which leads to the power figures not adding up directly.

McLaren Speedtail design theme

The V-8 is essentially the same powerplant found in the McLaren 720S, though the block has been tweaked to make room for the electric motor. Drivers won't be able to pilot the Speedtail in a pure EV mode. Unlike the P1 that had a short electric range from its hybrid system, the Speedtail's electric motor helps directly drive an input shaft for the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Compared to the P1, the Speedtail's battery pack also weighs far less. The 115-pound figure is less than half the weight of the pack in the P1.

The 115 pounds do contribute to a slightly portlier weight than the 720S, however. McLaren said the Speedtail tips the scales with a dry weight of 3,153 pounds, which is still mighty impressive for all the extra gear the hybrid system packs into the car. It manages to weigh slightly less than the P1, which had a dry weight of 3,197 pounds. Additional details on the battery pack and the hybrid system weren't released as McLaren said numerous patents are still pending. The same can be said for basic performance tests. McLaren wasn't ready to share how quickly the hypercar will clip off a 0-60 mph run. We know it will run to a top speed of 250 mph.

McLaren Speedtail prototype

The McLaren Speedtail continues to undergo a rigorous test program globally, which began last November. One prototype Speedtail and five prototypes outfitted with 720S bodies are testing around the world. Deliveries will take place in early 2020 and every customer has already ponied up about $2.24 million for their own example. American buyers will need to import the car via "Show and Display" rules since the supercar isn't road legal, due to its camera-as-side-mirrors technology.