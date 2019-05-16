After announcing his intentions to build a more affordable "entry-level" supercar in February, Koenigsegg CEO and founder Christian von Koenigsegg dished out some new details on the car coming to life via a partnership with Chinese-backed Swedish electric car startup NEVS.

The debut will happen in the first half of 2020, most likely at the Geneva International Motor Show, and production will follow shortly after, von Koenigsegg revealed to Autocar in an interview published Thursday.

The Koenigsegg boss has been hinting at a more affordable, higher volume model since as early as 2014. However, things didn't get serious until about two years ago when work on the new supercar started in earnest alongside development of Koenigsegg's recently revealed Jesko hypercar. The aim of the project is to enable a wider audience to experience Koenigsegg technology.

While the car won't be "affordable" by the standard definition, an expected price tag of around 800,000 euros (approximately $900,000) will make it comparable with top-end models from the likes of Aston Martin and Ferrari. Koenigsegg also expects that around 100 will be built each year. In comparison, Koenigsegg's hypercars start at about $2 million and are built at a rate of less than 20 per year.

Koenigsegg Jesko, photo by Keno Zache

Koenigsegg had already secured funding for the project but the deal with NEVS allowed things to accelerate. NEVS, which is owned by China's Evergrande Group, a key investor of Faraday Future, agreed earlier this year to buy a 20-percent stake in Koenigsegg's parent company in a deal worth $170 million. Koenigsegg had already worked with NEVS to use its test facilities and the expanded partnership was sort of a natural fit.

Koenigsegg is keen to stress that production of the supercar will still mostly take place at its Ängelholm plant, but it will use Saab's former Trollhättan plant, owned by NEVS, to help assemble parts.

Unlike Koenigsegg's hypercars, the supercar will skip forced induction in favor of a naturally aspirated version of the company's 5.0-liter V-8. The engine, however, will be aided by electrification and camless technology being developed by Koenigsegg subsidiary Freevalve. The camless system relies on actuators to control the valves of an engine instead of a chain, allowing for independent control of each valve. The result is said to be more power coupled with less consumption.

Eventually, Koenigsegg plans to add even more models to its lineup. In February, von Koenigsegg said he'd like to build thousands of cars per year beyond 2022. Crucially, they would still be built by Koenigsegg in Ängelholm, where Koenigsegg will expand its current facility.