Porsche booted the flat-6 engine from the Boxster and Cayman when it updated the cars for 2017, and added a 718 to their names in the process.

However, the automaker will add back a flat-6 for upcoming 718 Boxster Spyder and Cayman GT4 models due later this year, and our latest spy shots suggest the regular 718 Boxster and Cayman might feature the option as well.

Our latest shots show a regular Boxster with the same exhaust tips featured on prototypes for the Boxster Spyder, suggesting the same engine resides within.

The engine is thought to be an uprated version of the 3.8-liter flat-6 fitted to the previous Boxster Spyder. We hear it could deliver as much as 400 horsepower in uprated form, up from 375 hp in the previous Boxster Spyder.

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster Touring Package spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The mystery Boxster is also devoid of the larger front intakes found on the Boxster Spyder prototypes, as well as the latter's rear spoiler. This suggests Porsche might be cooking up a slightly tamer version of the Boxster Spyder based on the regular Boxster, i.e. something to fill the wide gap between the Boxster GTS and Boxster Spyder.

The Cayman is expected to receive the same treatment as similar testers based on the Cayman have also been spied.

It isn't clear what Porsche is planning but it is possible we're looking at something similar to the 911 GT3's Touring Package being developed. It essentially packed all of the goodness of the 911 GT3 in a more discrete wrapper.

With rumors Porsche is considering replacing the 718 with an electric sports car, cars like the Boxster Spyder and Cayman GT4—and their potential Touring Package siblings—may be the last chance to snag an entry-level Porsche sports car with a flat-6.