We got the 2019 Ram 2500 Power Wagon dirty in our first drive; we took the 2020 Bentley Continental GT Convertible for a spin; we found the McLaren 720S Spider a delight in our first time behind the wheel. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

We touched down in Las Vegas for seat time in the 2019 Ram 2500 Power Wagon. In short, we found that the truck was capable of conquering anything we threw at it.

The 2020 Bentley Continental GT Convertible provided us with a "digital detox" as we climbed behind the wheel of the opulent drop-top for the first time to experience its coddling luxury, the effortless power of its W-12, and its unmistakable beauty.

We also spent some time behind the wheel of the 2019 McLaren 720S Spider. The supercar may lack a roof, but that's only a bonus. It suffers no loss of rigidity, according to McLaren, and it does a great job of balancing comfort, performance, and letting in the sweet sunshine.

The Polestar 2 was officially revealed as the second model from the Volvo spin-off brand. With 408 horsepower and an estimated 275 miles of electric range, the second model from Polestar will directly challenge the Tesla Model 3 when it enters production next year.

Finally, more details emerged on the BMW M2 CS. A new report claims the lovable little sports car will feature the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6 from the M3 and M4 and make a whopping 445 horsepower. It should debut later this year.