Ford looks to be finally testing its revived Bronco in the wild. The vehicle is still at the test mule stage, which means the new mechanicals are hidden within a makeshift body. Nevertheless, our spy shots reveal a number of details about the upcoming SUV.

America's Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has revealed the track versions of its 004 sports car. Once again, the company is planning both a dedicated race car as well as a special version that can switch easily between road and race configurations.

Tesla has finally started sales of its promised $35,000 Model 3 Standard Range, although the car's price tag actually comes in at $36,200 once you include destination. The big surprise is that there's also a Model 3 Standard Range Plus with nine percent more range for six percent more money.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

