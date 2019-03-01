Ferrari on Thursday unveiled the replacement for the 488 GTB in the form of the stunning F8 Tributo.

It's the first of five new models the Italian firm has planned for 2019.

“Five will come in 2019, which is probably the biggest effort,” Ferrari marketing chief Enrico Galliera told WhichCar in an interview published Thursday. “It's the start of the new generation of product.”

Enrico Galliera

Another we know of is a hybrid supercar. It might eclipse the LaFerrari in performance, though it won't be a limited edition. It will have a normal product cycle, Galliera said.

It isn't clear what the other three models will be, but Galliera said some will be new variants of existing models, like a potential convertible version of the 812 Superfast.

The pace of Ferrari's new product cadence won't slow once 2019 is over. CEO Louis Camilleri said last September during an investor meeting that Ferrari will introduce 15 new models by 2022, including the Purosangue SUV, which is due toward the end of that timeframe.

Slide from Ferrari Capital Markets Day presentation made Sept. 18, 2018

There will also be a second mid-engine platform, which may debut in the hybrid supercar, as well as a V-6 engine. Importantly, all Ferrari engines will be compatible with hybrid technology, meaning the automaker's legendary V-8 and V-12 engines are safe, even with tightening emissions regulations.

“So the technology we are going to have V-12, V-8, V-6 turbo,” Galliera said. “Hybrid will give us the possibility to have a platform that we can mix to achieve emissions targets.”

Thank heavens for that.