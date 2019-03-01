Having a machine that weighs a few thousands pounds act like a brick in the wind is hardly ideal for performance and efficiency.

That's why Porsche has worked to ensure the 992-generation 911 cuts through the wind as best as possible, which the automaker has explained in a new video.

Viewers start the aerodynamic journey in the wind tunnel. Here, we see the basics of the 2020 Porsche 911's aero tricks. It starts with tailored cooling functions for less driving resistance on the road, and the new car boasts improved charge-air cooling. As the driver starts moving, things begin to come to life.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera aerodynamics

At 44 mph, the front air shutters are completely closed to reduce aerodynamic drag. From 55 mph, the rear spoiler enters an eco mode to further reduce drag on the 911. Then from 105 mph, the front shutters and rear spoiler enter a performance mode. The shutters open up wide to route air and the rear spoiler reconfigures to increase driving dynamics.

(Porsche 911s in the U.S. don't have an eco mode, and the rear spoiler extends at 56 mph into a performance position.)

Next, we arrive at aerodynamic lift. With the PASM sports chassis, the 911 can be lowered 0.4 inches. Porsche said this feature helped shave four seconds from Nürburgring lap times. Out on the road, a dedicated "Wet" mode further shifts aero behavior and tweaks the rear spoiler's functions. When it comes time to brake, the rear spoiler also provides an air brake and provides maximum downforce on the rear axle.

Buyers will find all of the improved aero functions work in combination with a more powerful engine. The 2020 911 Carrera S and 4S, the only 991-generation models shown so far, feature a turbocharged flat-6 that now makes 443 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque, up 23 hp and 22 lb-ft over the previous generation. Have a look at the video yourself up above.

Clarification: An earlier version of this story didn't specify the aerodynamic systems of U.S. cars. The story has been updated.