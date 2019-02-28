A new addition to Hyundai's crossover lineup may be coming to the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Last Thursday, the Korean brand teased the Tucson N-Line and said we'll learn more about the racier crossover in the very near future.

That leads us to expect a debut in Geneva next week. However, this should not be confused with the full-boat Tucson N that's reportedly in development. Consider the N-Line Hyundai's equivalent to a BMW M Sport variant, while the "N" badge by itself is reserved for the real performance enhancements, much like BMW's M badge. The Tucson N-Line should receive sportier styling inside and out.

The two teaser images confirm our thoughts with a more angled front grille, multi-spoke wheels, and red accent stitching on the seats and gear selector. N-Line badges are also shown on the fenders and gear selector.

Teaser for Hyundai Tucson N-Line

Hyundai said the Tucson N-Line will arrive with "motorsport-influenced details inside and out," which leads us to believe there won't be many, if any, actual performance enhancements. We should note this announcement was also made for the European market and a Hyundai spokesperson told Motor Authority the brand has "nothing to announce at this time" for the U.S. market. Considering Americans' undying affinity for crossovers, we imagine there's a good chance the N-Line makes its way stateside.

The sportier-looking crossover should tide the market over until the Tucson N arrives in the next two years. A report from earlier this month claimed the performance model will hit the market at the end of the crossover's life cycle and will sport 340 horsepower at a minimum. Sources added the model will be the N performance brand's range-topping model until a true halo car surfaces. A Kona N model may join the portfolio, too.

The Geneva Motor Show opens March 5, so we could know more details on the Tucson N-Line next week. For more Geneva coverage, head to our dedicated hub.