A new Chinese EV brand by the name of Qiantu is using a sleek, carbon fiber-bodied sports car to spearhead its launch in the United States, which kicked off on Wednesday with the debut of the K50 at the 2019 New York International Auto Show.

The Qiantu K50 was first shown in China in 2016 and has since then been further developed for a view to start production in 2020. Versions sold in the United States are to be assembled locally, with California's Mullen Technologies to homologate, assemble and market the vehicle locally.

Qiantu K50 by Mullen, 2019 New York auto show

The K50 features a modular platform that can make room for many different battery configurations and various technologies. In the future, the flexible architecture may provide the opportunity to upgrade the model with different technologies.

Aluminum construction for the frame and carbon fiber for the body has helped to keep weight down, with the body-in-white tipping the scales at just 515 pounds. Qiantu and Mullen pointed out the figures are 40 percent lighter than steel construction and 20 percent lighter than aluminum alloy.

Final specs are yet to be locked in but the K50 is expected to come with 402 horsepower generated by an electric motor at each axle, and the car should have a range approaching 230 miles. The standard wheels will be 19-inch aluminum alloys and a driving modes selector will offer up three choices: Adaptive, Sport and Boost. As a luxury offering, the K50 will also come with standard leather and Alcantara trim.

The K50 will serve as the flagship of the Qiantu brand, the name meaning “future” in Chinese, and is expected to start at just over $100,000. Final pricing will be confirmed closer to the market launch.

