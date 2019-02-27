Following the introduction of the Lexus NX F Sport Black Line Special Edition, the Japanese luxury brand has applied a similar treatment to its compact sport sedan. On Monday, Lexus released details on the 2019 IS 300 F Sport Black Line Special Edition, which is all about monochromatic luxury.

Offered in Ultra White, Obsidian (black), or Atomic Silver, the special edition model adds a few distinct styling elements that darken the sedan's exterior. Most notably, the IS 300 F Sport Black Line Special Edition receives new wheels finished in "black vapor chrome." The wheels measure 18 inches and feature a split-spoke design, and we admit, they do jazz up the exterior. Black side mirrors are also standard no matter which color a buyer selects.

2019 Lexus IS 300 F Sport Black Line Special Edition

Inside the car, the IS 300 F Sport Black Line Special Edition receives black synthetic leather seats with red accents on the side bolsters and seat cushions. The same red accents make their way to the panels on both sides of the center stack and the splash of color is also present in the form of contrast stitching on the seats, console, and armrests. The heated steering wheel is treated to a black wood finish with various shades of black added by a Japanese calligraphy shop that has worked with ink for 200 years. Rounding out the car's features are standard factory navigation and triple-beam LED headlights.

2019 Lexus IS 300 F Sport Black Line Special Edition

The Black Line Special Edition is all about the show, and no extra go. Under the hood remains a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 241 horsepower for rear-wheel-drive models, while a 260-hp 3.5-liter V-6 graces all-wheel-drive models. All are based on F Sport models.

Production is limited to 900 models total. Lexus began building the Black Line Special Edition this month, and dealers will receive the darkened luxury sedans in March.