Fans will have the chance to experience the second-generation of the stalwart Mercedes-Benz G-Class without buying one as the brand announced it broke ground on a new experience center on Monday.

The center will open in Graz, Austria. The country is also home to G-Class production at the Magna Steyr plant. In fact, the new experience center will be just a 20-minute drive from the production plant, according to the announcement.

When completed the experience center will cover over 24 acres and feature four test areas fans will be able to tackle in the G-Class. The brand said the complex will house a natural and artificial off-road center, a hill with various ramps and gradients up to 100 percent, and an on-road section complete with a slalom and areas for braking exercises.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

The G-Class has always been well known for its off-road capabilities, but the latest iteration is the first time the SUV underwent a complete redesign since it was introduced in 1979. No doubt, it was difficult to redesign an icon, but Mercedes-Benz included much of the same charm found in the previous G-Class and beefed up the luxurious touches inside.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

As we noted in first drive review of the second-generation G-Class, it is also much more stable to drive. That's thanks in part to the independent front suspension that replaced the archaic solid axle. It can perform better on the road, but that didn't diminish its ability to climb rocks and blaze trails, too.

Fans will be able to experience the off-road prowess baked into the G-Class when the experience center opens by the end of this year.