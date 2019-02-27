Honda is about to launch an electric car with an aesthetic that looks like it's been inspired by an iPhone. The car is the production version of 2017's Urban EV concept and a prototype will be presented in just a week's time at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

McLaren now offers an open-top Spider version of its 720S. The changes made to the giant-killing supercar are significant, as the Spider boasts a unique version of McLaren's Monocage carbon fiber tub, as well as flying buttresses made from glass. It's also one of the best-looking cars in production right now and you can get a feel for the driving experience in our first drive review.

Mercedes-Benz has a new GLE crossover SUV and AMG is cooking up two new versions to appease performance fans. The first has been revealed as the GLE53 and it features a hybrid powertrain with V-8 performance coupled with 6-cylinder efficiency.

