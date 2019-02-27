Mercedes-AMG's first take on the latest GLE has been revealed in the form of the new GLE53, a mid-size crossover SUV combining performance with efficiency.

Due for a formal debut on March 5 at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, the vehicle replaces the previous-generation GLE43. The “53” in the name reflects the adoption of the same mild-hybrid system built around Mercedes’ new 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine that debuted in the 2019 CLS53 and has since filtered across to the E-Class family.

The system, which also boasts an electric compressor, delivers a V-8-like 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque but with efficiency around 20 percent better than a V-8. The rest of the powertrain includes a 9-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system.

AMG quotes a 0-60 mph time of 5.2 seconds for the GLE53.

To aid handling, AMG engineers added a specific tune for the air suspension, which includes roll stabilization. Adjusting the severity of the system can be done via the driving modes selector. When it's time to leave the tarmac, the vehicle also has modes specific for off-roading and sand. An uprated brake package with 15.75-inch discs at the front axle also form part of the package, as do 20-inch wheels.

There's no missing the vehicle with its glaring Panamericana grille, agressive front fascia and quad-exhaust tips. For the interior, there's a sport steering wheel lined in leather, aluminum shifter paddles, and AMG-specific displays for the infotainment system. The infotainment system can also be enhanced with AMG's Track Pace performance data recorder. There are 80 metrics, some of which can be displayed in real time in the instrument cluster or available head-up display.

Mercedes-AMG GLE53

The GLE53 is due in showrooms in late 2020, which means it might not arrive until the 2021 model year.

For those seeking more performance, a new GLE63 with a twin-turbocharged V-8 is coming down the line. Both AMG models will also be available in GLE Coupe guise eventually.

