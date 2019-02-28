This past May, a Dutch coachbuilder brought designer Niels van Roji's gorgeous Tesla Model S shooting brake design to life. Next month, it will touch down in Switzerland for the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, but alas, there's a unfortunate twist.

The coachbuilder responsible for production has closed up shop, according to an Autoblog report last Thursday. RemetzCar built just one example of the Model S shooting brake and delivered it to Dutch car collector Floris de Raadt, who has a penchant for wagons. Niels Van Roji Design said it still wants to carry out production of the Model S shooting brake.

RemetzCar Tesla Model S shooting brake

Motor Authority reached out to Van Roji Design to learn more about the current status of its plan to offer 20 cars. The company confirmed it will still offer 19 more cars, and said via email, "Our company has a selection of coachbuilders in its portfolio, which will make future cars to order."

QWest Tesla Model S wagon

The design features new aluminum panels to create the shooting brake's rear quarters, a new C-pillar, a redesigned roof, and a hatch. The final product retains the look and style of the Model S, but keeps things rather elegant with a large strip of chrome to make the car look slimmer than it actually is. It's a neat trick that fools the eye right where most of the conversion work was done.

Ares Tesla Model S shooting brake conversion

RemetzCar wasn't the only firm to tackle a shooting brake version of the electric sedan. UK-based Qwest Norfolk also completed a shooting brake conversion, though the Dutch firm's final product is far more attractive to us. While Niels van Roji Design looks for a new coachbuilder, Ares also has plans to build its own Model S shooting brake. In fact, Ares has plans to build many Model S-based cars, including a convertible and a roadster.

Van Roji Design also told Motor Authority it will sell the cars to buyers in the U.S. The sleek looks will cost buyers $121,000 at current exchange rates.